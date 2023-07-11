The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED mouse. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €45. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €74.99. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED mouse has a Gaming HERO sensor with IPS 400 and sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI. The update rate is 1ms. The charge, with a single AA battery, lasts up to 250 hours of continuous play.