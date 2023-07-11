The offers of Prime Day 2023 have finally begun and therefore it is possible to find on Amazon Italy many products in promotion at a discounted price. Among them are also headphones Logitech G Pro X Wireless at the price of 106.99 euros. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is 60.07 euros. You can find the product through the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €239.99. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Headphones Logitech G Pro X Wireless ensure a wireless range of over 13 meters and 2.4 GHz, with a battery life of 20 hours on a single charge. They take advantage of DTS Headphone X 2.0 surround sound, which goes beyond 7.1 channels.

They include a detachable 6mm Lightspeed microphone with Blue VO and CE technology, including real-time noise reduction and a compressor for clean, professional sound.