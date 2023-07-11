The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find the webcam Logitech C922 Pro Stream. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €67. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €67.99. The current price is not the lowest ever on the platform, but the price is still good. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The webcam Logitech C922 Pro Stream is designed for streaming, with its 1080p quality (at 30fps, but can also go up to 720p/60fps). The device features features such as light correction, autofocus and stereo sound, and comes with an 18.5cm tripod for the table.