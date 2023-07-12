The Prime Day 2023 has arrived and therefore it is possible to find many attractive offers on Amazon Italy. If you are looking for a new Smart TV that is perfect for both viewing content and playing games, you may be interested in the current offer for LG OLED C2 Series from 65″, 55″ and 48″, currently available at the price of 1,499 euros, 1,099 euros and 929 euros respectively. You can find the products by clicking on the boxes below.

The discount reported for Prime subscribers is 300 euros for the 65″, 200 euros for the 55″ and 170 euros for the 48″. The recommended price is respectively 2,999 euros, 2,099 euros and 1,699 euros. In all in three cases, the platform’s historic low price was offered during Prime Day 2023. All three products are sold and shipped by Amazon.it.

The C2 Series OLED Smart TVs offer OLED screens with self-illuminating pixels. Gamers will be interested in the fact that this Smart TV offers four HDMI 2.1 ports for playing games in 4K and 120 FPS with VRR and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail and Dolby Atmos. Obviously it is compatible with all the best video streaming apps such as Netflix, NOW, Prime Video, YouTube, RaiPlay, DAZN, Disney+, Rakuten TV, Apple TV and more.