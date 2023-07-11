The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a LEGO 71411 Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €87. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 269€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The LEGO 71411 Super Mario The Mighty Bowser set includes 2807. This is a model of the boss Bowser: it has posable arms, hands, legs and tail, to create different poses; it has a rotating head and the mouth opens by pressing a button under the shell. He also has 2 towers that Bowser can shoot down and a hidden POW block with Action Tag that LEGO Super Mario figures (figures not included) can interact with.