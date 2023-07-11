The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find an INTEL CORE I9-13900KF processor. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €452. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 1000€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The INTEL CORE I9-13900KF processor it has 24 cores (8 P-cores and 16 E-cores) with a maximum turbo frequency of 5.80 GHz. The cache is 36 MB.