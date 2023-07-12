The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find the Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €54. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 124.94€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel Buds Pro feature custom 11mm drivers with volume equalizer. They feature Silent Seal active noise cancellation that eliminates external noise to enhance the listening experience. With Pixel Buds Pro, you can ask Google for directions, reply to text messages, or control music with your voice by saying “Hey Google.”