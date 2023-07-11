The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €140. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 899€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Google Pixel 7 Pro it has a 6.7 inch screen. It has a 12GB RAM. The Google Pixel 7 Pro camera is 12.2 MP. The battery promises 24 hours of use. It measures 16.3 x 7.66 x 0.87 cm and weighs 210.5 grams. Google Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch screen, while 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch screen. The base model has 8GB of RAM. The camera is 8MB.