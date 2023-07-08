Prime Day 2023 is approaching but Amazon is already offering early deals on its products. Let’s see the details on the offers.

The Prime Day 2023 will start on July 11, but Amazon Italy has already kicked off a series of early bird discounts for Prime members. It is a series of promotions on Amazon products that we can already take advantage of, pending the arrival of the long list of proposals that the company is preparing for the two days of discounts. So let’s see what they are currently active promotions through Amazon Italy for all Prime subscribers.

Prime offers for Echo Dots and Shows Echo Show One of Amazon's flagship products for some time now is the line Echo Dot and Show. These are devices designed for the Smart Home with support for Alexa as well. With Echo Dot you can listen to music, podcasts, activate other associated devices by voice and more. Echo Show adds a screen to all this to watch TV series, make video calls and more. For example, promotions offer a set of two EchoDot (5th generation, 2022 model) with TP-Link Tapo P110 Smart Plug, for only €51.98. Or you can simply buy two EchoDot (5th generation, 2022 model) without plug for €42.98. You can also opt for two New Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) with TP-Link Tapo P110 Smart Plug for €117.98. Finally, you can buy two New Echo Show 5 (3rd generation) without socket for €108.98.

Prime offers for Blink Blink Outdoors Various products of the line are also in promotion Blink Outdoors. These are wireless surveillance cameras that are weatherproof with a battery life of two years. They also have motion detection and are compatible with Alexa. You can find various models and packages at a discount. THE Blink Video Doorbell with Sync Module, on the other hand, they are intercoms to answer the door at any time, even via your smartphone, with 1080p video and infrared function at night and two-way audio. The battery lasts two years and the system sends notifications to your smartphone. The system also supports Alexa. You can find the complete list of Blink offers at this address.

Prime offers for Ring Ring There are also promotions for various Ring Series products. In the case of Ring Indoor Cam, we’re talking about indoor security cameras that you can use to hear, talk and see people and pets right through your phone. Then you can also find the series Ring Intercomthat is an improved intercom with added 5th generation Echo Dot. You can find all the promotions of the Ring series at this address.