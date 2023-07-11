The offers of Prime Day 2023 have finally begun, which means that on Amazon Italy it is possible to find many games on special offers. Among these for example there is also Dead Island 2 Pulp Edition at a price of 44.99 euros for PS4 and Xbox Series X|S and 46.25 euros for PS5 for Prime subscribers. You can find the product through the boxes below.

The advised price for this product it is 69.99 euros. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Dead Island 2 is a first-person action RPG that mixes zombies, dark humor and the sunny streets of Los Angeles, renamed HELL-A after the outbreak of the epidemic. To slice the brain-eaters we will be able to rely on a vast arsenal of weapons and the skills of our characters, which we will be able to enhance by accumulating experience and leveling up.

There Pulp Edition includes the Memories of Banoi Pack which contains: Cudgel of Banoi, Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat, Weapon Perk; balance, personal space skill sheet. Also featured is the Pulp Weapons Pack, featuring two signature weapons that leave a lasting impression.