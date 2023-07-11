The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find Cyberpunk 2077 D1 Edition for Xbox. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €10. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 29.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person sci-fi action RPG. As V, a character who can be customized in appearance, origins and upgrades, we will have to explore Night City. The Xbox One version can also be run on Xbox Series X by taking advantage of the superior performance of Microsoft’s current generation console.