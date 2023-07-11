The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €22. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 59.99€. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is the remastered version of the game for PSP. It is a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 and reveals details about Zack, a character who also appears in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. This is a third-person action RPG.