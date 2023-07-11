The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a ASUS DUAL NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC. The discount reported for Prime subscribers is €314.50. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 664.49€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

There ASUS DUAL NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti OC graphics card offers 8 GB of RAM and a clock speed of up to 1680 MHz. This graphics card supports ray tracing and DLSS 2. It measures ‎12 x 4.2 x 23 cm.