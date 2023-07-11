The Prime Day 2023 has finally begun and this means that many products are available on special offers through Amazon Italy. For example you can find a Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 inch. The reported discount for Prime subscribers is €820. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 2.799€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro It features an Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. It has 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The screen of this model is 16 inches. The battery promises 21 hours of autonomy.