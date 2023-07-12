It’s the last day of Prime Day 2023 and that means through Amazon Italy The offer is almost over three months of Kindle Unlimited free for eligible Prime members. You can find the promotion at this address: don’t miss it while you still have time.

The offer as already indicated is designed only for “eligible” Prime customers: in case, you can take advantage 30 days free of Prime and then access your Kindle Unlimited free trial. We also remind you that the promotion has limits: if you have already taken advantage of the free trial, there is the possibility that this offer is not available. Furthermore, in case you want to continue the subscription after the end of the trial period, the price will be €9.99. Otherwise, simply cancel the subscription before renewing.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited allows you to read multiple contents without additional costs, including novels, comics, manuals, but also visual novels and more. In total, there are over one million products available at any one time. The service can obviously be used via your Kindle, but also simply via the mobile or computer app. Within the service you will find not only very famous classic novels but also the latest Italian and international novelties.