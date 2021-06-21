Also for this year comes the Amazon Prime Day, terror for the wallets of all gamers. There are many Japanese video games on offer for this year and we want to give you some advice before leaving you at the mercy of the offers.
Below you will find the best titles chosen by the editors.
- RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox) – € 47.99
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox) – € 34.99
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- (PS4 / PS5) – € 47.99
- NieR Replicant Ver.1.22474487139… (PS4 / Xbox) – € 44.64
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (PS4) – € 24.99
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster (PS4 / Switch) – € 34.99
- Pokémon Sword + Expansion Pass (Switch) – € 64.99
- Pokémon Shield + Expansion Pass (Switch) – € 64.99
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (PS4) – € 29.99
- Judgment (PS5 / Xbox Series X) – € 29.99
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Final edition (PS4) – € 24.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5 / Xbox Series X) – € 29.99
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – € 41.49
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT (PS4) – € 29.99
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – € 45.98
- Capitain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions (PS4) – € 27.56
- TEKKEN 7 (PS4) – € 16.23
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ (PS4) – € 17.98
- Persona 5 Strikers (PS4 / Switch) – € 34.99
- KINGDOM HEARTS III (PS4) – € 12.82
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (PS4) – € 39.99
- Sakura Wars (PS4) – € 19.99
- FINAL FANTASY VII & VIII Twin Pack (Switch) – € 29.99
- FAIRY TAIL (Switch) – € 29.99
- ONINAKI (PS4 / Switch) – € 29.99
- Ys Origin (PS4 / Switch) – € 19.99
- Nioh Collection (PS5) – € 59.99
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy (PS4 / Switch) – € 39.99
Source: Amazon
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘239715753574756’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
Leave a Reply