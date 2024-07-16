Are you looking for a high-quality Smart TV at an unbeatable price to enjoy your favorite streaming platforms? This Prime Day 2024 is your chance to get the best price with Amazon Mexico that, offers the Hisense 65 inch Smart TV with a 58% discountremaining in $7,999.00 Mexican pesos from its regular price of $18,999.00 MXN, and with the option to pay in 15 months without interest.

To convince you that this is the best option, you should know that the Hisense 65A6H screen offers a 4K UHD resolutiongiving you four times more detail than televisions Full HD. Ideal for binge-watching Netflix series, recent releases on Disney+ or any content on YouTube, this TV guarantees an exceptional viewing experience.

How to pay in 15 months without interest on Amazon Mexico during Prime Day?

The regular price of the Hisense 65 inch Smart TVis $18,999.00 MXN, however, during this Prime Day 2024 which is celebrated from July 16 to 21, you can order it by $7,999.00 Mexican pesos applying 58% discount. However, you can also access payment from 3 to 15 months without interest or make your payment with Kueski Pay:

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 15 months $564.55 FREE $8,468.31 12 months $705.69 FREE $8,468.31 9 months $940.92 FREE $8,468.31 6 months $1,411.38 FREE $8,468.31 3 months $2,822.77 FREE $8,468.31

This offer is exclusive to Prime members, but you can access it and all the others available through the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days, and remember that the platform gives you 30 days to make a return at no cost.

What are the features of the Hisense 65A6H Smart TV?

Screen Size: 64.5 inches

Brand: Hisense

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Special Features: Bluetooth, HDMI Input, Smart TV, Full HD, Wi-Fi, Ultra High Definition, USB Input

Included Components: Safety and Warranty, Stand, 1 * Power cord, QSG, Remote Control

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Disney, HBO, Amazon, YouTube

Model Name: 65A6H

Enjoy your favorite series and movies in 4K UHD

Sound technology: Dolby Vision HDR | Surround sound without the need for additional speakers | DTS Virtual X

Connectivity: Google Assistant

