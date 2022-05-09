Tufano’s team wins by two goals to one in Florence with goals from Di Stefano and Montevago: with one round from the end the young Sampdoria are sixth

Coming back and overtaking in the standings: Sampdoria Primavera beat Florence, beat the Viola by two goals to one and moved to sixth place, the last useful for the playoff zone, one round from the end of the regular season of the championship.

At the “Bozzi” in Florence the Sampdoria trained by Felice Tufano this afternoon were the protagonists of an important feat in Tuscany, good at overturning the initial disadvantage.

