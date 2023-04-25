The odds will rise in the following seasons: 8+8 in 2024/25, 10+10 – almost all – in 2025/26. The exact opposite of what happens today with leaders Lecce, where the team is in fact made up only of foreigners
The rules have changed: starting next season, in the Primavera 1 championship it will be mandatory to field in the separate match (reduced to 22 players) at least 5 players who can be called up for the Italian youth national teams, together with 5 others who grew up in the club (defined as “local”). The odds will rise in the coming seasons: 8+8 in 2024/25, 10+10 – almost all – in 2025/26. By “local” player – not necessarily Italian – we mean one who, starting from the twelfth year of age, has been registered with the club for at least two sports seasons (even if not consecutive, if in the meantime he has remained in another affiliated club to the FIGC). The new rules were established by Lega Serie A, organizer of the championship, making them official on the day of the Italian Cup final between Fiorentina and Rome scheduled for this evening in Salerno. “The care and enhancement of the youth academies are a priority for our Clubs, both in terms of environmental conditions and infrastructures, and at a technical level to encourage the growth of the youth players of the Primavera towards the first teams – commented the President of the Lega Serie To Lorenzo Casini -, we are certain that in a short period of time we will be able to see the expected benefits”.
BUCKING
—
The changes to the list regulation should not be interpreted as emergencies, in the sense that they arise from the work started in the summer by the Lega A Youth Sectors Commission. However, they catch the eye particularly when, at the top of the championship (and with great merit) , there is a multi-ethnic team: there are in fact 20 foreigners in Lecce’s squad, led on the bench by Federico Coppitelli who often fields 11 out of 11 in the starting lineup. The one devised by Pantaleo Corvino for the yellow and red youth sector is proving to be an economically virtuous management and scouting model that gives results, but – evidently – the strategic intent of the new regulatory framework is also to project the most important youth championship still more towards the national category. On the eve of a summer in which, however, it should be remembered, Italy is the only one in Europe present in the final phase in all the top youth competitions: U21 European Championship, U20 World Cup, U19 and U17 European Championships. Satisfactions that don’t heal the wound for the two consecutive World Cups missed by the greats, but undeniably something is moving.
April 25th – 4.34pm
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Primavera #onwards #players #called #national #teams
Leave a Reply