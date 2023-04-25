The rules have changed: starting next season, in the Primavera 1 championship it will be mandatory to field in the separate match (reduced to 22 players) at least 5 players who can be called up for the Italian youth national teams, together with 5 others who grew up in the club (defined as “local”). The odds will rise in the coming seasons: 8+8 in 2024/25, 10+10 – almost all – in 2025/26. By “local” player – not necessarily Italian – we mean one who, starting from the twelfth year of age, has been registered with the club for at least two sports seasons (even if not consecutive, if in the meantime he has remained in another affiliated club to the FIGC). The new rules were established by Lega Serie A, organizer of the championship, making them official on the day of the Italian Cup final between Fiorentina and Rome scheduled for this evening in Salerno. “The care and enhancement of the youth academies are a priority for our Clubs, both in terms of environmental conditions and infrastructures, and at a technical level to encourage the growth of the youth players of the Primavera towards the first teams – commented the President of the Lega Serie To Lorenzo Casini -, we are certain that in a short period of time we will be able to see the expected benefits”.