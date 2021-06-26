Back from two championships in a row, the Bergamo side are now waiting for the winner of Inter-Empoli, scheduled for tomorrow. The networks of Ghislandi and Scalvini were decisive

Atalanta Primavera had started the season badly: returning from two league titles in a row – one on the field, the other at the table, given the average points at the time of the suspension for Covid – had closed the group in fifth place. But, after a problematic start, slowly things went the right way, the players’ performance grew, the results arrived. So on Wednesday Massimo Brambilla’s team will try to win the third league title in a row, against the winner of the second semifinal, Inter-Empoli, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm.

Ghislandi – The Nerazzurri team, who had beaten Roma 2-1 on Tuesday (but would also pass with an equal in the 90th minute), knocked out Felice Tufano’s Sampdoria, who had finished the group in first place, with the same result. ahead of Juventus and Inter in the standings. Decisive was Davide Ghislandi, the right winger born in 2001 that Gasperini has already made his debut in Serie A, in the final match against Crotone. Brambilla deploys the midfield to five, focuses a lot on the insertions of the midfielders, as happens in the first team. At 37 ‘Ghislandi focuses from the right, churning out a lob from left to turn, diagonally, which ends at the intersection of the posts. Three minutes later the number 2 is on the opposite wing, kicks with the right, always around, but this time it is a cross, which rewards the insertion on the far post of the central defender Scalvini, born in 2003, who on the fly finds the 2-0 . In the action goalkeeper Saio is hurt, Zovko enters his place. In the recovery of the first half penalty-cross of the number 6 Giordano, specialist in set pieces, and deviation of the head to the center of the smallest of the Dorians, the Spanish playmaker Yepes Laut: 2-1.

recovery – Fifteen minutes after the restart, the Greek Siatounis devoured the 2-2 kicking over the crossbar a nice ball served by the usual Di Stefano, the best of his team. Zovko keeps Sampdoria in the game with a great intervention on a right-footed shot by Guillaume Renault, deflected on the post. Atalanta, who makes the ball go round thanks to the talent of number 10 Cortinovis, controls without too many problems, despite the offensive changes decided by Tufano (who does not have the injured Prelec, the best striker in the squad). And in the 92nd minute there is no 3-1 with Gyabuaa, another rookie in Serie A this season, who starts on the counterattack and kicks on the bottom. He will have the final to make up for the mistake, again at the Enzo Ricci stadium in Sassuolo.

