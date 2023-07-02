A torchlight vigil and a demonstration to remember Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed last Wednesday in the apartment in via Giuseppe Dusmet, in Rome. The districts of Primavalle and Torrevecchia will be united tomorrow in the name of Michelle. Some shots have appeared on the Instagram profile opened by the 17-year-old’s boyfriend. In a photo the young man writes “no one can make you suffer now”. In another one announces a demonstration at 4pm in Primavalle “to remember my love Michelle”.

Later, at 19, the torchlight vigil is scheduled, which will be attended, among others, by the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and the governor of Lazio, Francesco Rocca. She will leave from the school attended by Michelle, the Gasmann institute, with a minute’s silence then in via Stefano Borgia, where the 17-year-old’s body was found, to arrive in piazza Capecelatro.

The promoter of the initiative is the principal of the Gassman high school. “Tomorrow’s torchlight vigil is in memory of my student Michelle, the aim is to spread a message of serenity, which is important precisely in this area, in Primavalle – Vincenzo Lenzoni tells Adnkronos – I read unpleasant messages but if we don’t start from peace, we won’t rebuild this society” he underlines. “The purpose of the torchlight vigil is also to convey the presence of the school in the area, even for less well-off families, and for this reason I have also decided to activate psychological support for the boys, with the ASL. I hope – adds the principal of the ‘Gassman’ – we can start rebuilding a better world for young people”.

In the meantime, on Wednesday morning, exactly one week after the murder, the funeral will be held in via di Torrevecchia. The date to say goodbye to the 17-year-old was announced yesterday, at the same time as the interrogation of the arrested peer, accused of killing Michelle with at least 6 stab wounds, ended after 4 hours in the first reception center in via Virginia Agnelli and that he abandoned the body in a shopping cart on the street. Before the investigating judge of the juvenile court, the boy would have confirmed that he had killed the 17-year-old at the height of a dispute over an alleged debt linked to the consumption of hashish. A version that remains under scrutiny by the investigators of the Flying Squad. At the end of the interrogation, the young man was transferred to the Casal del Marmo juvenile prison.