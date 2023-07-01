Primavalle murder, the yellow of the killer’s phone calls

Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle by a peer of hers, may have been lured into a trap: the victim’s family are convinced, who underlined that the killer called the girl twice on the day it was committed the murder.

“I think it was all premeditated. He called her on the phone twice on Wednesday, the day she died,” she told the Corriere della Sera Daniela Bertoneri, Michelle Causo’s mother.

“Perhaps my daughter Michelle had discovered something shady, that boy was spreading videos of young girls on social networks, perhaps my daughter wanted to protect her friend from possible blackmail. Or maybe he fell in love with her and killed her when she refused” added the woman, who stressed that she did not believe the killer’s version, i.e. that the crime was born for a question of money: “The story of debt is nonsense”.

It could be precisely the analyzes on the victim’s and the killer’s phones that reveal the motive for the crime. On the day of the murder, in fact, the killer may have called Michelle to urge her to go to him.

Here, according to the victim’s boyfriend, he may have attempted an approach, which ended in tragedy. At the moment, however, no hypothesis is excluded even if the investigators do not believe in a planned crime.

The clumsy attempt to clean up the apartment before the mother’s return home, as well as the killer’s behavior immediately after the murder would not at the moment suggest a premeditated crime or the participation of any accomplices.