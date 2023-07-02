Primavalle murder, the killer: “Michelle attacked me for money”

The 17-year-old who killed Michelle Causo in Primavalle would have committed the murder after being attacked by the girl, who wanted the money for the hashish she had sold him: this is the version reiterated by the killer during the second interrogation he was subjected to , at the end of which his arrest was validated.

Not only that, according to what the killer reported, it would have been a particular sentence from Michelle that triggered the boy’s murderous rampage. “If you don’t give me the money, I’ll tell your mother you’re getting high,” the victim would have said to her killer.

This version, however, does not convince the investigators who continue to follow various leads, from the sexual approach that ended in tragedy to the possibility that the two could have a clandestine relationship.

In the meantime, tomorrow, Monday 3 July, in the Primavalle district there will be a torchlight vigil called by Vincenzo Lenzoni, principal of the Gassman high school, the school attended by Michelle Causo, to interrupt “this chain of hatred and violence”, while Wednesday 5 at 11 the girl’s funeral will take place in the church of the Presentation, still in the Roman district of Primavalle.