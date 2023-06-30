Primavalle murder, the debt of €30 and the trail of blood on the stairs

New details emerge about the grisly murder of Michellethe 17-year-old stabbed to death in Springvalleyin a neighborhood on the outskirts of Rome. The girl was slaughtered for a debt of 30 or 40 €. The killer, born in Rome to Sri Lankan parents, said so during interrogation. At the end, the arrest was triggered. According to Il Messaggero, the son of Sinhalese citizens allegedly killed the girl in her apartment at number 25 in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet in the Primavalle district between 11.30 and 15 on Wednesday 28 June. Then he brought the corpse in the dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, 250 meters away from his home. The murder weapon is a kitchen knife that he found in his house. When they stopped him she was still wearing the bloodstained shoes.

“He was a boy, not Italian, with a big black bag open at the end, from which clothes were coming out. The bag was swollen in the center. It was very agitated, but kind. He offered to help me with the stroller, perhaps to distract me”, said a lady from the neighborhood. The tenant on the first floor in via Dusmet revealed a even more gruesome story. She passed him on the stairs at 3.16pm with the sack dripping blood. He obstructed the exit: “I asked him if he needed help to carry it: he just told me to step over it. I asked him what it contained and he replied “del fish“. So I became suspicious and called the police.” On Michelle Causo’s body no signs of sexual assault were found. The 17-year-old, reports Il Messaggero, did not declare himself a drug addict. At the time of the arrest he seemed lucid. But he will still be subjected to drug tests.

