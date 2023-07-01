Primavalle murder, Michelle Causo’s mother: “She was worried”

Daniela Bertoneri, the mother of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle by one of her peers, does not believe that there is a debt of a few euros behind the murder.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, in fact, the woman reveals that her daughter, the evening before the crime, “was crying, she seemed worried. And now I wonder why.”

“I think it was all premeditated. He called her on the phone twice on Wednesday, the day she died,” the woman added.

Daniela Bertoneri, therefore, tries to put forward some hypotheses: “Perhaps my daughter Michelle had discovered something shady, that boy was spreading videos of young girls on social networks, perhaps my daughter wanted to protect her friend from possible blackmail. Or perhaps he had fallen in love with her and killed her when she refused”.

“My daughter worked, during the day she assisted the children in the swimming pool, she had the money. The carabinieri found 90 euros in her bedroom, she had put them aside, so this story of the debt is nonsense ”added the woman.

Michelle Causo’s mother then reveals that she met her daughter’s killer: “I spoke to that boy a few times, he seemed fine to me, even if he said he didn’t want to study and then he always had that tuft on his eyes that I did not like it. Now I think he may really have a dark side, a black soul that we didn’t know.”