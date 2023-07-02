Primavalle murder, Michelle Causo’s mother: “He wanted to abuse her”

The killer of Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle on June 28, lured the girl into a trap because he wanted to abuse her: Daniela Bertoneri, the victim’s mother, is convinced of this.

Interviewed by The messenger, the woman said: “My Michelle has fallen into a trap. He lured her to her house to take advantage of her, he wanted her and when he reacted to her he killed her ”.

In fact, Michelle’s mother does not believe the version provided by the killer, namely that the girl was killed following an argument over a debt: “I’m sure he attempted a sexual approach with Michelle and that she refused him. There is no other explanation. It is not credible that a dispute broke out between the two over 30 euros. I don’t believe anything she’s saying.”

“He’s a coward, he killed her like an animal and now he doesn’t even have the conscience to tell the truth. The debt is another lie. Also because I can’t believe you kill a girl for pennies. Her explanation doesn’t add up just like other elements don’t add up ”.

But the woman also has another belief: “My suspicion is that he didn’t act alone. Someone, maybe a friend, helped him. It’s not credible that after you killed her then you took her, alone, by weight and loaded it on that cart. We said it from the very first moment that something didn’t add up in this reconstruction. That maybe in that cursed house where my daughter died, there was someone else. Someone who could have saved her maybe.”

“I’m sure that that morning he looked for her and with an excuse he convinced her to go to his house. However they knew each other, she who has always helped everyone, who has always been available, went there without realizing that it was actually a trap. He can say what he wants, but I’m sure he has attempted an approach. But Michelle only wanted Flavio, her boyfriend, he would never have done anything ”Michelle’s mother said again.

On the relationship between the two, the woman declares: “For me he was an acquaintance, a friend like many others. She never talked about it, she never told me anything significant. If I had known that she attended him assiduously, I would have opposed any kind of relationship ”.

Daniela then reiterates that the evening before the crime Michelle “was sad and crying. I didn’t give weight to this detail because she was still very tried by the loss of her grandmother. It was a bad day, we even talked about it”.

“Otherwise his life, like ours, was the same as always. She had returned from a trip with her friends to Naples and was serene. There was nothing that could, in any way, anticipate the drama that is engulfing us. The only thing that can ease this pain is knowing that my daughter’s killer will pay for what she did,” the woman concludes.