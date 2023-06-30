Primavalle, Michelle Causo’s killer was under the influence of drugs: “He may have taken the ‘purple drank'”

The 17-year-old who killed Michelle Causo on Wednesday in the Roman district of Primavalle was under the influence of drugs. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the young man arrested at dawn yesterday may have taken “purple drank”, a mix of drugs, amphetamines and soft drinks popular among trap enthusiasts. The confirmation will come from the toxicological tests arranged by the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The young man, accused of aggravated voluntary homicide, would have made partial admissions.

On Wednesday afternoon he had been seen by at least three witnesses pushing the shopping cart containing Michelle’s body, stuffed in a garbage bag, as he walked from his mother’s house towards the dumpsters in via Borgia. During the forensics inspection, traces of blood were found everywhere in the apartment, demonstrating that the young woman would have reacted to the attack. The hypothesis is that she was chased and stabbed several times, while she raised her hands to ward off the blows, at least six of her, which were launched with a kitchen knife. The motive for the murder is not yet clear, perhaps triggered by a dispute over a debt of thirty or forty euros. The investigators are skeptical about the possibility that accomplices were present, as claimed by Michelle’s relatives.

A trap enthusiast, a week ago he dedicated a song on TikTok to the “Gassman” high school student, a volunteer in reception centers for non-EU citizens, in which he spoke of a “toxic relationship”. Described by the victim’s friends as “a strange guy who argues with other boys”, he and Michelle had been seeing each other often for about a month, but it is not confirmed that the two were in a relationship.