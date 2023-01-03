“I think that’s how we’re going to start. Perhaps you would like to open your eyes?” It was an unusually charming question that Janine Abbring cautiously answered Winter guestsinterview with Dr. Jane Goodall began. Goodall took a quick moment to herself in her hometown of Bournemouth just before the interview. At least, hometown, the primatologist is hardly at home as she travels the world lecturing on the importance of conservation. At eighty-eight.

Dr. Goodall is tired, that much became clear. She gained her world fame in the 1960s, thanks to her research into great apes in Tanzania. As a young woman with no scientific background, she spent years observing the behavior of chimpanzees. She gained their trust, and discovered that they use tools just like humans. A groundbreaking conclusion.

This one Winter guest broadcast Clearly Goodall hadn’t taken the opportunity to show a completely different side of herself, so her fragments were full of animals and jungles. From Tarzan, whom she was hopelessly in love with as a child, to an octopus in South Africa who struck up a long-lasting, unlikely friendship with a human.

Her enthusiasm was boundless, her patience and curiosity inexhaustible. With her calm wisdom, she also seemed to be the embodiment of the ‘soft powers’ from the poem by Henriette Roland Holst, with which Lieke Marsman concluded her Summer Guests Evening this summer. She actually became a real scientist against her will. At Cambridge, where she had started her PhD under pressure from her mentor Richard Leakey, she was told that she had done many things wrong in Tanzania: she should never have given names to her chimpanzees, for example. She learned to appreciate the scientific way of looking, but her spiritual side “has always been stronger.”

Persistent racism

Janine Abbring clearly had good chemistry with Goodall. She interviewed her disarmingly open and attentively, and in relaxed English too. Remarkable was the moment that followed a conversation about persistent racism in the world. After some plain language – “I hate the colonial system” – Goodall showed a fragment of Winston Churchill in Plymouth, in which he encouraged British citizens after the Blitz. Apparently, the recent public debate in England about Churchill’s colonial and racist views had not reached her, or at least made little impression, for she had nothing but praise for the man. That is not unique to her generation. But certainly after a conversation about the colonial context in which Goodall himself operated as a white scientist in Africa, it felt naive to say the least to completely ignore that side of Churchill.

Abbring let it pass. Goodall admired Churchill for giving people hope, which is exactly what she wants to do. She resolutely rejected polarizing climate actions as roadblocks. She wanted to inspire, offer hope and tell stories that touch people’s hearts. It sounded very sweet. Too sweet maybe. But it was clearly sincere.

And more than about the political side of activism – “we all need to come together” – Goodall was at her strongest when she talked about her experiences in nature. The poignant highlight came from the documentary People of the forest. Matriarch chimpanzee Flo is found dead by her son Flint, who tries in vain to keep the flies away from his mother’s body. The scene still moved Goodall emotionally. Flint himself died a few weeks later, he would not eat anymore. “Dead of grief, then?” Abbring asked. Goodall: “Yes. Or as we say now: a major depression.”