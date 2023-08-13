Metropolitan Onuphry of Kiev and All Ukraine held a liturgy in the church of St. Agapit of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. This was reported on August 13 in Telegram channel Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

“His Beatitude Metropolitan Onufry led the Divine Liturgy at the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra. The primate performed a divine service in the church in the name of the Monk Agapit of the Caves,” the statement said.

The published photographs from the liturgy show that the temple is overflowing with parishioners.

