The National Education provides fabric masks for French teachers, who are obliged to wear them continuously. “You will have to get used to seeing adults, all adults, with masks“, explains one of them to his students. However, regional health agencies are questioning their true effectiveness. A doubt shared by several teachers.

Indeed, some are not very convinced: “In terms of filtration, I still have doubts when I read the instructions and see that it is only 90%“, judge Benjamin Arassus, director of a nursery school in Bobigny (Seint-Saint-Denis).”We really expect very clear directions from National Education […] because we do not know, for example, when a colleague is in contact if he is on sick leave“, adds Caroline Marchand, departmental co-secretary of SNUPP-FSU 93.

