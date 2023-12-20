Primary school teacher Bas G. has been sentenced to 8 years in prison and TBS with compulsory treatment. He stood trial for abusing at least seventeen minors. Most of the cases involved online abuse, but he also had sex with a 12-year-old girl. All suspicions against the man have been proven, the court finds.
