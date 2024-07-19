UK teacher secretly filmed porn and resigned after being reported

In Birmingham, UK, a primary school teacher was caught secretly filming porn with her boyfriend and posting it on a swingers’ chat platform. About this writes Daily Mail.

In 2022, the school where 30-year-old Samantha Barguss worked received an anonymous tip. It alleged that Barguss was “openly escorting” and creating sexual content. The teacher acknowledged some of the allegations and resigned.

Barguss said that the quarantine measures during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on her relationship with her boyfriend. To improve it, the couple decided to try something new and, in search of “like-minded people,” registered on a special platform for swingers. The teacher hoped for privacy, which would allow her to separate her personal life and work. So, according to the woman, she covered up her tattoos so that she could not be recognized. However, the council commission investigating Barguss’s activities noted that in some photographs and videos, the teacher’s face was clearly visible enough to identify her.

The former teacher claimed that she had never used the platform as a means of earning money. However, her profile did feature an offer of escort services and their prices. It stated that half an hour with a woman costs £120 (13.6 thousand rubles), and a whole night costs £1,600 (182.4 thousand rubles).

The board’s committee found Barguss’s behavior to be ethically wrong. They explained that the teacher’s content could encourage students to think that escorting is okay and to enter the sex industry in the future. Barguss was suspended from teaching for five years.

