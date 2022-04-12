He was struggling with a teacher shortage, she was looking for work. One problem: she is not trained as a teacher. Nevertheless, primary school director Stefan van der Worm immediately put 24-year-old Paula Dijkshoorn in front of the class. Including salary. The approach works: Paula has decided to retrain. Many thanks to a former pre-vocational secondary education teacher who managed to get many more ‘outsiders’ to the class.
