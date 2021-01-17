The press service of the mayor’s office of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky announced the cancellation of primary school classes in city schools due to another cyclone, reports RIA News.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions in schools of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, classes 1-4 of the first shift have been canceled,” the message says.

Now in the capital of the region, work has been organized to clear snow from areas near schools, kindergartens, hospitals, clinics and other social facilities.

It is noted that all life support systems are operating normally.

Recall that since Sunday evening the Kamchatka Peninsula has been in the zone of influence of the next cyclone, which brought heavy rainfall. Avalanche danger has been declared in mountainous areas until January 19 inclusive.

On November 18-20 last year, a snow cyclone passed in the Primorsky Territory and an emergency regime was introduced. Many residents of the region were left without electricity, heat and water. Oleg Kozhemyako, Governor of the Primorsky Territory, said that the preliminary damage from the ice cyclone in Primorye amounted to more than a billion rubles.