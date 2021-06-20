I.n Antwerp, five construction workers died in a construction site collapse. After three fatalities had initially been recovered, the bodies of the two initially missing workers were also found on Saturday, as the fire department in the Belgian city announced. Belgium’s King Philippe and Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visited the site of the accident, in which nine other people were injured on Friday.

Two of the dead come from Portugal and Romania, as local media reported with reference to information from the authorities. The nationality of the other fatalities was initially unclear. When three people were still missing, the emergency services had spoken of two other Portuguese and one Russian.

Construction company announces investigation

Of the nine people who were injured in the accident on Friday afternoon, three were still in intensive care on Saturday. The fire brigade announced on the Twitter online service that they were not in mortal danger.

The cause of the collapse was unknown. The construction site is the construction of a new elementary school.

The Belgian news agency Belga reported that all the victims of the accident had worked through subcontractors for the construction company Democo. Company boss Frederik Bijnens promised a “thorough investigation” of the cause of the accident.