The children of Colomiers, in Haute-Garonne, have finally found the way to school Tuesday September 1. Despite the context of the health crisis, families seem rather reassured. “I am not stressed about all of this. Children adaptt, “says a mother. For children, the concerns always remain the same.”I have a little stress compared to the mistress“, explains a young girl. Here, the masked parents are authorized to access the court.

“We made a point of welcoming all the parents so that they could have a first contact with the teachers. Parents of CP will stay a little earlier“, specifies Marie-Christine Nougé, director of George-Sand elementary school. Once in class, the children must regain their bearings with, however, new measures to integrate. A new protocol, lightened since July, which raises a lot of The organization in the playground or in the canteen has also been adapted