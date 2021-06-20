“The great unity that existed between all of us helped, there was a positive atmosphere. I thank all the other candidates”. Roberto Gualtieri sets out to win the center-left primaries in Rome and to win the candidacy for mayor of the capital. “We are a united team, a bit like Roberto Mancini’s Italy”, underlined the former Minister of Economy.





“I am honored by the trust that has been placed in me, it is a great responsibility”, he said again at the end of “a beautiful day of participation and democracy. The people of the center left came to vote, there was a high participation”. Now “we are very determined to do a great job until October, expanding to all social forces with a great deal to relaunch Rome”, added Gualtieri.

“I just talked to Gualtieri to wish him my good luck. Now with the thrust of the primaries the decisive race begins in the best possible way. The center-left people have shown that there is and want the turning point in * # Rome. that made this day possible “, wrote the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta on Twitter.