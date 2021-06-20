Rome – Roberto Gualtieri will be the center-left candidate in Rome. This was decided by the 45 thousand participants in the primary cities who, by a large majority, entrusted him with the arduous task of climbing the Capitol. To announce his victory is the secretary Enrico Letta speaking of “success” for the parliamentary dem and former minister of economy in the capital. After about 10% of the polled seats Gualtieri is at 61.6%, followed in second place by Giovanni Caudo – the former councilor of Ignazio Marino – with 14.3%. After beating the other six participants, the former finance manager in the Conte bis will have to contend in the autumn with Enrico Michetti for the center-right, with the mayor Virginia Raggi for the M5s and with the leader of Action Carlo Calenda. The turnout figure – if on the one hand it averted the flop risk by putting itself in line with the 2016 result, on the other hand it has nothing to do with the approximately 100 thousand participants in the 2013 primaries, when Ignazio Marino won.

“We are demonstrating that the people of the center-left are there”, said the secretary of the Democrats Enrico Letta, with the prospect of a “large turnout”, both in the capital and in Bologna, as early as mid-afternoon. “The first bet is won. The primaries in Rome and Bologna are a popular success and even in the Covid era they have turnout like preCovid. The success of Lepore and Gualtieri shows that we were right not to be afraid to do them because the center-left people he’s with us. Come on. ” After a long reflection within the Democratic Party – which Nicola Zingaretti would have preferred in the first place – Gualtieri, academic, deputy dem and former holder of the Economy, came forward at the beginning of May. Now it is on him that the party led by Letta is focusing strongly: the goal is to win the ballot and, then, to gain the first seat in Palazzo Senatorio. Who knows, maybe also thanks to a Giallorossi alliance, all to be built in the second round. But the road is still long and full of obstacles.

Gualtieri, after having voted, spoke of “a beautiful day” with “over a thousand volunteers” on the pitch, but above all with the Romans who have shown their willingness to contribute to the construction of a “great team and alliance”. So, the emphasis: with the heat and the match of Italy “participation is even more extraordinary”. To challenge him were six candidates: Imma Battaglia, Giovanni Caudo, Paolo Ciani, Stefano Fassina, Cristina Grancio and Tobia Zevi. In the morning, the committee of Giovanni Caudo, mini-mayor of the III municipality and former city planning councilor of the Marino junta, reported in some polling stations “lightness in document checks or even blatant violations”. While, on the social front, the Roman Democratic Party has ended up in the spotlight, posting a card on Facebook with six empty boxes and a single crossed-out name: that of Gualtieri. The gimmick annoyed Imma Battaglia: “The votes are won with information, programs and ideas, and not by obscuring names”. And the leader of Action Carlo Calenda did not miss an opportunity to argue, with the usual irony: “To the voice of open primaries. A true exercise of democracy. Daje”. “You won’t hear a single controversial word from me,” Letta replied coldly. Even after the primary, the center-left field will remain crowded for the Capitol challenge, given that Calenda and Raggi are also candidates against the Michetti-Matone center-right ticket. Already in the morning, in the 187 gazebos scattered around the city, there was a cautious optimism: files from San Giovanni to Donna Olimpia and Nanni Moretti was also spotted at the Monteverde seat. The ballots were two identical white sheets, different from each other only in the colors with which the names of the candidates were reported, so much so that some voters reported the risk that, once folded, they could be inserted into the wrong ballot box.