The Democratic Party has its first female secretary. Elly Schlein is the new dem leader from tonight. Also on the left, for the first time in history, the glass roof breaks through. And Schelin is also the youngest leader in dem history: at 37 she also beats Matteo Renzi who was 38 when she led the Democratic Party. So young, feminist, ecologist, Lgbt and leftist: the anti-Meloni prevailed in the primary vote, overturning the outcome of the club congresses reserved for members. And overturning expectations and surveys that until yesterday gave the Bonaccini secretariat for granted.

From Occupy Pd and farewell to the dem after Romano Prodi’s 101, Schlein reconnected with the party first as an MEP and then as Stefano Bonaccini’s deputy in Emilia Romagna. Then the election as deputy and then the race for the secretariat, this time also open to non-members: in fact, Schlein registered almost simultaneously with the announcement of her candidacy.

An overwhelming rise that saw her prevail over Bonaccini especially in the big cities from Milan to Rome, from Turin to Naples. For 80% of the votes counted, the gap on the president of Emilia Romagna is around 6 points. A less overwhelming victory than in primaries of the past where there has always been a much stronger candidate. But the extent of Schlein’s victory in terms of novelty – both for the gender datum and for the political line – goes beyond the percentages.

Immediately after the diffusion of the percentages, it was Bonaccini from his committee in Casalecchio di Reno who recognized the victory: “The first thing I ask is to send a round of applause to Elly Schlein, I heard her and I congratulated her, in the mouth of the wolf for the great responsibility he assumes at the helm of the party. Elly prevailed and I am available to lend a hand”, said the president of the Emilia Romagna region with a unitary emphasis in his words.

Then the outgoing secretary Enrico Letta: “Best wishes to Elly Schlein secretariat of the Democratic Party. He will succeed where I failed. Congratulations to Stefano Bonaccini for everything, even for tonight’s words. Many thanks to the thousands of volunteers who made it possible this success of democracy and participation”.

One of the big sponsors of the new secretary, Dario Franceschini, also tweeted, famous for never making a mistake in predicting the winning candidate: “An overwhelming wave that no one believed. A wave of hopes, of anger, of pride, of enthusiasm that has led the democratic people to choose to be guided towards the future by a young woman. Today a new story truly begins”.

Schlein’s victory also marks the ‘homecoming’ to all intents and purposes of Article 1 which supported her solidly in the primaries. “The new Pd was born tonight. It was right to believe in it. Now at work, all together, to build an alternative to the right”. A new Democratic Party, perhaps more markedly leftist. A scenario that also triggers the reactions of other political forces. Starting with Iv which sees spaces opening up with a Pd more to the left.

Maria Elena Boschi tweeted: “I think many things will change in Italian politics starting tomorrow. A very interesting season is opening for reformists,” she writes, opening a series of similar statements by Iv’s colleagues. In the evening, still no comments from the 5 Stars and Giuseppe Conte. And many of the Dems are betting on the fact that now the field of the left will be less easy for the grillini to occupy and the rejected takeover bid.

And from the center-right, the first to be heard is Matteo Salvini: “Best wishes to the new Pd secretary Elly Schlein for a good job. Citizen participation is always a positive value, as is having an authoritative voice of the opposition. I trust that from tomorrow on the left there will finally be respect and recognition of the democratic value of the popular vote, which in September clearly gave the center-right responsibility for governing the country. Democracy is not the exclusive patrimony of the left”. (by Mara Montanai)