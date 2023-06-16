Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/16/2023 – 9:42 am

Share



Localiza informed this Friday, the 16th, that it filed a request for a public offering for the primary distribution of, initially, 60,024,010 new shares. There is also the possibility of the company increasing the offer by up to 12.5% ​​of the shares initially offered, that is, by up to 7,503,002 new shares issued.

Considering the closing price on Thursday, the 15th, of R$66.64, the offer could total an amount of R$4,000,000,026.40, without considering the additional shares; and R$ 4,500,000,079.68, considering the placement of all additional shares.

The end of the priority subscription period takes place on June 23, with the price per share being fixed on the 26th.

According to a material fact, “the company intends to use all the net proceeds from the offer to expand the company’s fleet of vehicles; and expansion of the service network and investment in technology and telemetry”.

Itaú BBA is the lead coordinator of the offer, with Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, UBS BB, Santander, Bank of America (BofA), Safra and XP also participating.

Simultaneously with the offer in Brazil, efforts will be made to raise actions abroad.























