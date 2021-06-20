“Well! The first bet is won. The #primaries in Rome and Bologna are a popular success and even in the Covid era they have a turnout like preCovid. The success of #Lepore and #Gualtieri shows that we were right not to be afraid to do them because the center-left people are with us. Come on! “. The results of the primaries in Rome and Bologna are not yet definitive but Enrico Letta in a hurry to cheer on Twitter. Indeed, there was no feared collapse in turnout and the official candidates of the Democratic Party won, Roberto Gualtieri is Matteo Lepore.

In reality there is little for Letta to exult. Even if Lepore’s success in Bologna probably averted another split with the 5 stars (agreement possible but not sure), in the Capital, now that the candidacy of the former Minister of Economy of the Conte II government is official, the clash with Virginia Raggi, supported in a convinced way by all the 5 Star Movement, it will be even harder and harsher. In the coming months, inevitably, a real war will be staged in Rome between the Pd and pentastellati, or between Letta and Conte, for those who will go to the ballot with Enrico Michetti’s Center-right. And all of this will only push further the construction of a political and electoral alliance in view of the vote for Parliament. Already the guerrillas of Conte a Draghi do not like the Dems, now until the municipal elections the tension will be higher and higher. As well as the voices in the Democratic Party of those who relaunch the Veltronian majority vocation and do not consider the alliance with the M5S indispensable.