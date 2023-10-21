Of Anna Fregonara

This disorder is often dismissed as a form of laziness, but that’s wrong. How to recognise, when is it best to know, the decalogue of the Speech Therapists Federation

It goes unnoticed because its characteristics are easily misunderstood. Difficulty speaking and learning sounds to put them together and form words and sentences , in fact, the main characteristic of the child with primary language disorder (PLD). However, this difficulty is often dismissed with phrases like Parler or just lazy.

The child with DPL also has difficulty understanding what others sayespecially when others speak quickly or when there are distractions in the environment, has difficulty remembering long instructions or to formulate answers to questions, both written and oral. The result is that the subject may not do what others expect of him or his responses may be out of place.

The child’s attitude is often misunderstood Even in this case, however, these attitudes are often misunderstood and dismissed as disobedience, lack of attention, lack of interest. Faced with all these signs, it is thought that the child, as he grows up, will evolve without any intervention. Not so, you can’t recover from DPL. However, with the right support and the right awareness that leads to realizing the possible presence of a more serious problem, and therefore to formulate a timely diagnosis and targeted therapythose who suffer from it can be successful socially and academically just like their peers who don’t have the disorder, says Tiziana Rossetto, speech therapist, president of the Italian Speech Therapists Federation (FLI). See also Sturion (Janssen): "Science and health central to the country's economy"

One in 14 children suffers from a primary language disorder And precisely on the occasion of International awareness dayon October 20, that the FLI wants to draw attention to DPL, relatively unknown compared to autism or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, for example, despite it being one of the most common disorders: in Italy a child suffers from it on 14. Let’s immediately clarify that the subject with intelligent DPLhas no sensory disorders such as hearing problems, capable of understanding and developing solution strategies when with others, has no psychological problems, clarifies the expert.

The disorder must be diagnosed within 4 years The diagnosis, which should be made by 4 years of age, therefore concerns only the linguistic function (comprehension and production) which is a specific cognitive domain. The diagnosis is reached through a team work in which the paediatrician, the neuropsychiatrist, the speech therapist and, sometimes, the developmental psychologist participate. This is why we talk about multidimensional and multidisciplinary diagnosis. We intervene with speech therapy on language: with special strategies we complete the phonetic inventory (there are more than 20 sounds) and vocabulary, we work on decoding or understanding and we ensure that the child enters primary school without deficits, thus being able to deal with the teaching of reading and written language.

Bullying and bad grades Language, which is one of the main aspects that distinguishes us from animals, is key tool for expressing feelings and emotional states, to negotiate with classmates, to build social relationships and make new friends, to dialogue within the family, to teach lessons. The DPL like a domino. The impaired linguistic function affects the development of thought, continues the speech therapist. See also Smallpox of monkeys, the first case in Italy

Without fluent speech and greater difficulty expressing what he means, the child with DPL, if not followed, runs the risk of feeling frustrated and misunderstood, may feel ashamed and isolate himself also exposing themselves to a greater risk of bullying by peers: they are 6 times more likely to experience anxiety and 3 times more likely to suffer from depression. Furthermore, does less well at school because language difficulties affect reading, spelling and mathematics, compromising performance. All this can lead to behavioral problems, such as increased aggression, suspensions, early school leaving.

Signs to watch out for Despite the great variability, there are indicators that should make those who live close to the child suspicious, starting with parents and family members. The child expresses himself with simplified words, for example “sun” becomes “ole”; omits sounds and the language is sometimes incomprehensible; limited vocabulary for his age; use substitutes that sound similarbut not the same meaning as “sufficient” instead of “efficient” or “peaceful” instead of “specific”; uses filler wordssuch as “things” or “stuff” in place of terms he doesn’t know or don’t remember, Rossetto points out.

The most loved teacher In addition to the parents, teachers can also make a difference in helping to reach an early diagnosis. In a study published in Frontiers 50 students aged between 7 and 10 with linguistic and behavioral difficulties were asked: What makes an excellent teacher? The children responded that excellent teachers make themselves understood easily. Therefore, they reduce the speed and complexity of what they say, insert pauses to give time to process the instructions, give directions in writing and with visual aids, summarize by key points, maintain attention through gestures and routines. These are all essential practices for supporting students with DPL as well. See also Research, Baldini (Janssen): "With Factor J we bring young people closer to science and innovation"

The 10 points To help define this condition with a high relational and healthcare impact, the FLI has communicated a sort of identity card of the DPL in 10 points developed by the International Society on Speech Disorders.

1. A person with DPL can achieve academic, professional and social success if he receives good support.

2. People with DPL appear no different from others and the disorder may not be immediately obvious.

3. Learning to read relies on language skills, which are the main problem for people with PLD.

4. A person with DPL has language difficulties, not intelligence.

5. DPL affects the development of all languages ​​spoken by a person.

6. Although language development is the primary area of ​​difficulty, PLD can often be accompanied by difficulties in other areas of development.

7. Research indicates that adolescents with DPL benefit from specialist support to increase their language skills.

8 The DPL affects people of all peoples of the world and of all social classes.

9. Despite the high prevalence, the exact cause of DPL is still unknown and may run in families and be influenced by genetics.

10. DPL is a lifelong condition.