This Sunday, October 22, some 20 million Venezuelans are called to the polls to elect a single opposition candidate who will face Chavismo in the general elections next year. These elections are part of an agreement reached between the Government and the opposition, mediated by other countries in the region, and that seeks “free and transparent” presidential elections in the second half of 2024.

Venezuela goes to the polls to elect the opposition candidate, who will face Chavismo during the presidential elections scheduled for next year.

The National Primary Commission (CNM) announced through the social network voting.

There are 10 candidates participating in the primaries, among which the former representative María Corina Machado and the also former representative Carlos Prosperi stand out, according to some previous surveys.

Initially there were 13 candidates, but former governor Henrique Capriles and former deputies Freddy Superlano and Roberto Enríquez withdrew their nominations a few days before the elections.

The CNM said that there are 3,010 voting stations enabled in the country, in addition to 28 countries abroad, adding up to an electoral census of about 20 million Venezuelans.

News in development….