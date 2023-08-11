Next Sunday, August 13, the Primary, Simultaneous and Mandatory Open elections (PASO) will be held to define the presidential candidates who will compete in the October elections in Argentina. But the headlines of the week, since last Wednesday, were occupied by the death of an 11-year-old girl after a robbery and other violent acts, as well as by an escalation in the price of the dollar.

The PASO will define, among other things, which of the candidates of the main coalition, Together for Change, reaches the general elections next October, how many votes the ruling party manages to reap and what support the relatively new Javier Milei receives at the polls. In any case, the final stretch of the campaign ahead of the primaries was shaken by three cases of violence and death.

This week he also recalled that the Argentine economy, the central theme of the pre-election debate, is going through very difficult times. In this case, the price of the parallel dollar exceeded the barrier of 600 pesos, while the devaluation of the official dollar accelerated. And last week, the government used a bridging loan from Qatar to pay off an obligation it had with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In addition, the Government regulated the Law on Medicinal Cannabis, which will allow the development of this industry to advance, and the country declared itself free of bird flu.

The STEP arrive

Finally, after months of campaigning, on Sunday, August 13, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., Argentine time, the Simultaneous and Mandatory Open Primary elections (PASO) will take place, in which the different political forces will decide which will be their candidates for facing the presidential elections on October 22 (there are 27 registered pre-candidates). Candidates for the legislative and local elections will also be defined, such as that of governor of the province of Buenos Aires or head of government of the City of Buenos Aires.

The ruling party presents two formulas: one headed by Economy Minister Sergio Massa and the other by Juan Grabois, who belongs to the left of the Peronist Union for the Homeland coalition.







In the main opposition force, Juntos por el Cambio, which is located from the center to the right in the Argentine political spectrum, there are also two formulas. Its presidential candidates are the current head of Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the former Minister of National Security, Patricia Bullrich. Both have serious aspirations to reach the Casa Rosada and have faced each other hard in the campaign.

There are two other issues that will define the primaries. First, how much support does the relative novice in politics have, congressman Javier Milei, a libertarian in the economic sphere and a conservative in the social sphere, who arrives as the only candidate for his La Libertad Avanza movement. And, second, which of the two main forces manages to reap the highest number of votes among all its candidates: will it be Union for the Homeland or Together for Change?

A death that shocked the country

On Wednesday morning, August 9, while walking to her school in the town of Lanús, in the southern area of ​​the Buenos Aires suburbs -the region of the province of Buenos Aires that borders the City of Buenos Aires-, Morena Domínguez, a 11-year-old girl was robbed by two men on a motorbike who stole her belongings and threw her to the ground. After the robbery, the girl was badly injured and died from the blows.







That same day, there was a demonstration by residents in front of the police station where the suspects in the crime were being held. Despite the fact that Argentina has low homicide figures compared to most of Latin America, there is a strong social demand regarding insecurity, especially robberies like these, which are particularly persistent in areas like where Morena Domínguez was attacked.

The crime occurred in the last stretch of the campaign for the PASO and several pre-candidates decided to suspend their closing acts due to the death of the young woman.

Two other violent deaths

It was not the only violent death in the days before the elections. On Thursday, August 10, the Buenos Aires City Police repressed a small protest – unrelated to the Morena Domínguez case – next to the Obelisk located in the center of the capital. Among the repressed protesters was the leftist militant Facundo Molares, who died after the intervention of the security force. The autopsy should try to determine how and why he died.

Molares had been a member of the extinct Colombian guerrilla FARC and during the Government of Jeanine Áñez, in 2019, he was imprisoned in Bolivia. In 2020, he returned to Argentina, where between 2021 and 2022 he was detained for eight months awaiting the definition of a potential extradition to Colombia, which did not materialize, and finally, he was released.

On Thursday, the death of Juan Carlos Cruz, a 52-year-old surgeon, was also known, who was shot in the head when, according to the information known so far, they tried to steal his car in the town of Morón, in the west of the Buenos Aires suburbs. .

unstoppable dollar

The rhythms of the Argentine economy, that of the large numbers managed by the State and large industries, but also that of citizens of all social strata and small and medium-sized companies, are strongly conditioned by the dollar, the currency in which that many keep their savings in the South American country and a reference that is observed in many cases to set and evaluate the prices of goods and services.

For this reason, in Argentina the value of the currency is followed as if it were a kind of financial weather forecast. Strictly speaking, the prices of the dollar. To mention the most used: the official one, with highly restricted access and the cheapest; financial ones, with certain access restrictions due to regulations and the complexity of the operation to acquire them, and which today are twice the price of the official one; and the parallel or unofficial or illegal or “blue”, which is operated outside the formal markets, on tickets, and which exceeds twice the price of the official one.

File-Passersby walk outside an exchange house, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EFE – Matías Martín Campaya

That one, the blue one, crossed the barrier of 600 pesos per dollar this week and the news reached the top of the local media headlines: in one week it increased 40 pesos. But it is not only the blue, the official dollar has also been accelerating its rate of increase, which implies an accelerated rate of devaluation of the peso.

Qatar bridging loan

The lack of dollars also affects state finances and jeopardizes the relationship with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which the country had renegotiated a US$44 billion debt that the previous government had taken on.

The latest payments to the agency were hampered by the lack of foreign currency reserves at the Central Bank. Argentina has already used a loan from China to pay a fee to the IMF and last week resorted to unprecedented assistance from Qatar, which advanced the equivalent of US$775 million in special drawing rights (the IMF asset made up of a basket of coins) so that you can cancel your obligation to the agency.

Argentina will return the money when it receives a pending draft from the IMF itself after the PASO on Sunday.

Cannabis Law Regulation

Monday was published in the Official Gazette the regulation of the Cannabis Lawwhich had been approved by Congress in May 2022.

The objective of the law is to promote the development of this industry throughout the country, including the manufacture of medicinal products, food, cosmetics and other uses.

Argentina without bird flu

Argentina’s National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) reported that the country is free of bird flu for the first time since the first of 18 outbreaks was reported last February, affecting 2.2 million birds.

However, the health emergency remains in force to prevent new infections.