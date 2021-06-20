“Today #good vote to the citizens of #Bologna and #Roma who choose to participate and the #primaries. And a big thank you to the many volunteers who are making this beautiful day of #democracy possible”. So writes the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta on Twitter, inaugurating the vote in the Roman and Bolognese polling stations that will be used to choose the center-left candidate for mayor.

In Rome it is possible to vote both in the 190 gazebos set up in the city, and online for those who have pre-registered. In the capital, the internal challenge is between seven candidates: Imma Battaglia, Giovanni Caudo, Paolo Ciani, Stefano Fassina, Cristina Grancio, Roberto Gualtieri and Tobia Zevi. Voting is up to 9pm.

A tweet from Giovanni Caudo, candidate in the primaries of the center-left in Rome, raises the alarm: “We are receiving reports from some polling stations lightness in document checks or even blatant violations“.

He is echoed shortly after, always via Twitter, the comment of Carlo Calenda: “In the voice of open primaries. A real exercise in democracy. Daje”, which sarcastically relaunches a post from the Democratic Party:

Under open primaries. A true exercise of democracy. Daje. pic.twitter.com/e4uY4VcYbQ – Carlo Calenda (@CarloCalenda) June 20, 2021

Marco Follini: “Primaries Cross and delight of the Democratic Party”

“The primaries have always been the delight and the cross of the Democratic Party” he writes Marco Follini onAdnkronos. “A little more cross than delight, to tell the truth. At least recently. Today the candidates for mayors of Rome and Bologna are chosen. Last Sunday the same rite was celebrated, somewhat sadly, in Turin. The next day, numbers, trends and feedback will give rise to a long trail of interpretations.