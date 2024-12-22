Primark has recently launched a collection in Spain in which you will find beautiful and ideal clothes to always look gorgeous this season. For a few days now, you can find the Irish clothing brand in stores. ‘The Edit’ collectionin which quality is not at odds with prices.

‘The Edit’ is an exclusive collection and one of the favorites of the brand’s loyal followers since They present higher quality garments and incredible designs at perfect prices for all budgets.. In fact, among the garments in this collection you can find an ideal dress to be one of the most elegant wedding guests of the season.

The guest dress for less than 40 euros

Dress from Primark’s ‘The Edit’ collection. Courtesy of the brand.

This black halter neck midi dress with open sides and white bottom can be perfect for events of this season whether it is a wedding like any commitment you have these days. You just have to change the plugins and that’s it! (REF.: 991120090804. Price: 34 euros).

However, this is not the only product that will catch your attention from Primark’s ‘The Edit’ collection. they are going to fall in love with the rest of the dresses, knitwear or accessories as soon as you see them.

Primark midi dress with twist detail. Courtesy of the brand.

This midi length green dresslong sleeves and round neckline stands out for the knot detail at the height of the belly. It is a perfect versatile piece for any autumn/winter wardrobe. (REF.: 991120102414. Price: 28 euros)

Gray double layer dress from Primark. Courtesy of the brand.

This straight-cut midi dress in charcoal gray fits perfectly to your silhouette. It has two side openings to make it more comfortable for you to walk with it. (REF.: 91115806716. Price: 24 euros).

Primark midi pleated skirt. Courtesy of the brand.

The pleated skirts never go out of style and this black one can become one of your basic garments of the season with its midi length. (REF.: 991120461804. Price: 20 euros).

Primark geometric print draped dress. Courtesy of the brand.

The Drapes are in fashion this season. This midi dress with a geometric print and side gatherings is ideal for both going to the office and going to dinner. (REF.: 991128326804. Price: 28 euros).

Primark ribbed sweater. Courtesy of the brand.

This ribbed sweater With a V-neckline and a stone color, it is the most flattering. It also has balloon sleeves. Combine it with your favorite skirt or pants and you will be absolutely right. (REF.: 991115678112. Price: 24 euros).

Primark draped top. Courtesy of the brand.

This airy green top With a satin feel, round neckline and three-quarter sleeves, it is perfect for giving a more sophisticated touch to your outfits. (REF.: 991120071414. Price: 16 euros).

Primark faux leather leather bag. Courtesy of the brand.

This tan tote bag It is going to become your favorite accessory of the season. It has a minimalist design and XL size so that you can fit all your things. (REF.: 991102805612. Price: 25 euros).

Black textured pants from Primark. Courtesy of the brand.

Wide-leg pants are a reality this season. This one in black with a textured finish can get you out of more than one stylistic trouble this Christmas. (REF.: 991128339804. Price: 28 euros).

Primark belted raincoat. Courtesy of the brand.

The trench never go out of style and this raincoat with a belt, open pockets and in khaki color will liven up your outfits on rainy days. (REF.: 991115531416. Price: 45 euros).





