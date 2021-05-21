Primark store on Madrid’s Gran Vía.

Not even the coronavirus crisis has changed Primark’s strategy. While much of the retail trade trusted its luck to the digital business, the low-cost fashion giant preferred not to inaugurate electronic sales and to maintain its exclusive commitment to the physical channel. A decision that sought to preserve the prices of its products —impossible to maintain with home delivery—, but which entailed stopping billing during the months that non-essential activity stopped. A year later, the impact on the accounts has been considerable, but Carlos Inácio, its director in Spain since 2019, prefers to keep the bottle half full. “Even in unexpected situations like this, our business model is resilient.” After the worst stage, the Irish firm recovers muscle, also in Spain, where it has reopened its 50 stores and expects to have 7 more before 2023.

“With the pandemic, some trends have accelerated, but substantially nothing has changed. Consequently, the proposals that used to have value also have it now ”, Inácio argues, specifying that this means that“ there is still ”space for actors who do not make digital sales. Even enough, he says, for a colossus that has 75,000 employees and almost 400 stores spread over 13 countries, half in the UK, to continue its expansion.

Primark, now part of the British food and retail group AB Foods, was founded in Dublin in 1969, under the name Penneys, by the Irish entrepreneur who died in 2019, Arthur Ryan, who wanted to offer designer clothing at affordable prices. In its last fiscal year, closed in September, the chain had a turnover of 5,800 million pounds (about 6,700 million euros) and obtained a profit of 362 million pounds (about 416 million euros). By then, due to the pandemic, more than 2,000 million euros in income and another 600 in benefits had already been left, although the bleeding did not stop there: in the following six months – until February – it lost another 1,750 million euros in sales and its net result fell to 50 million.

However, in April, when its stores in England and Wales reopened, the company reported record first-week revenue from half of those stores. In Spain, the brand’s second market and where it obtains a fifth of its turnover, the trend has been similar. The last fiscal year, concluded in August, closed with a 24% drop in turnover – to 1,157 million, of which 955 are revenues in the country and the rest are sales to the Irish parent company – and a reduction in profit of 60% —From 118 to 48 million. After these setbacks, which only cover the effect of the first wave of the pandemic, the recovery “is progressing well,” according to the manager, although enthusiasm is limited. “We are at full capacity and we no longer have workers in ERTE, but the data from the sector are not encouraging and we cannot celebrate a scenario that is not healthy,” concedes Inácio.

Against this background, are you concerned about the boost that electronic commerce has given its competitors? “Obviously, but from the relative success of some we do not conclude that we are failing, because the online channel is not the key,” argues the manager. “There are other important elements, such as value for money or the customer experience, in which we are ahead,” he adds, and exemplifies the latter with the opening in 2019 of a space in Seville in which they rehearse a new experience with a beauty salon and a cafeteria.

At Primark they closely follow the movements of their rivals. Inditex and H&M have reduced their number of stores and recognized the relevance of the digital market. In parallel, several exclusive internet stores, such as the British Asos or the German Zalando, have obtained their highest profits in the last year. “The increase in online is unstoppable, but we also see the opposite trend, with Amazon looking for stores and Aliexpress opening them,” defends Inácio. The manager believes that for all this the main phenomenon in the textile market is “an uncertainty that will take years to resolve.” And in this scenario, Primark, which has just celebrated its 15th anniversary in Spain, will continue to increase its sales area. In February, it announced openings in Vigo, Bilbao, San Sebastián, San Fernando (Cádiz), Marbella, Girona and Madrid and the hiring of 650 workers that would be added to the current 7,000.

Location

Most of the Primark stores are in shopping centers, but the company also has some stores in the heart of big cities to, among other objectives, win over tourists. Sometimes they are located in historic buildings subject to high rents, the renovation of which may be at risk due to falling income. The most emblematic of these leases is that of Gran Vía, with 12,500 square meters and owned by Amancio Ortega. The founder of Inditex benefits from having Primark as tenant – and Mango and H&M, whom he hosts in the same building – by concentrating on the same street his brands and several aimed at similar buyers, avoiding the landing of other more exclusive ones that change the look of the commercial artery. Has this favored the renegotiation of the conditions? “We have done it with the majority of the lessors, but from the perspective that we are fellow travelers,” responds Inácio, who limits himself to mentioning the contract in force when asked about the continuity of Primark in that space.

Another chapter in which the manager stops is sustainability. Primark, he explains, is now immersed in the elimination of single-use plastics and in increasing its range of recycled products, but where Inácio wants to fight the most is in theory. Combat the idea that to reduce the ecological footprint you have to buy fewer products and be willing to pay a little more for them, two premises that go against the Primark model. “The argument that the new fashion should be more expensive because its production costs are higher is false, because that relationship depends, among other factors, on the margin to which it aspires,” he argues, and advocates not leaving out of the equation sustainable to another element that he believes strengthens them: the durability of the garments.