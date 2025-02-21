We all relate to Primark with fashion Low Costbut in a few days, we will also have to relate to the Irish firm with the decoration and home.

The famous clothing firm will welcome customers at its first branch Primark Home In Belfast, capital of Northern Ireland, next Thursday, March 6.

The store measures 800 square meters And it is located in Fountain House, just over 100 meters from the retail store in the Northwest capital, Bank Buildings.

Primark will offer from bedding and towels even decoration and small furniture articles. Although this type of items already offers in its stores, the novelty is that it will now be in a store exclusively.

FINT COSTELLOdirector of Primark Ireland and Ireland of the North, said: “This is a great moment for the Primark brand and also for Belfast, since we finally announce the opening date of our first Primark home store independent.”

“Primark Home will offer a broader range of home items and quality lifestyle products To help our clients create interiors that stand out, “says Costello.

Primark, which in his native country is called Penneys, began its international expansion in 2006 with a store in Madrid, and currently has 60 establishments distributed throughout Spain.

The most important is located in the Madrid-Paris building of the Gran Vía Madrid, which is about The second largest primark store in the world with 12,400 square meters on five floors.