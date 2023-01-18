Schlein recovering on the favorite Bonaccini, thanks to weight supports

More crunches than thumps, more sighs than shouted tones. Under the ashes of a Pd congress that just doesn’t take off, great maneuvers are hatching, but only a few reflections can be seen outwardly. For example the move of Goffredo Bettiniwho presents his book (again). “Left from top” (Paper First, 304 pages, 18 euros) with Elly Schleinto which he reserves words for honey: “The candidates for the secretariat today say that they are new and that I, D’Alema, Bersani and Orlando are old to be scrappedbecause young people are coming. In this sense, the only one who can say something is Schlein, because frankly the others are quite vaccinated on the farms of the Democratic Party ”.

It’s not an endorsement, but it’s pretty close. But we hadn’t said that Bettini would have avoided taking sides blatantly and that his ideal position would have been halfway between Schelin and Cuperlo, with a particular feeling for the latter? Sure, but you have to read between the lines. It is no coincidence that Bettini mentions D’Alema and Bersani, the two partners of the old “company” who in the last few hours have been courted by both Bonaccini that from Schlein. The openness of Cuperlo and De Micheli towards them is obvious, given their past.

Bettini mentions the names of the “splitters” next to that of Orlando, which has long since positioned itself on Schlein with a large part of its current. A significant chunk of Article 1 will go right up instead cup itbut the two historical leaders have yet to pronounce themselves and in a congress in which a very low attendance is expected, their influence can be decisive. For this reason, having now matured the decision to return to the Democratic Party, D’Alema and Bersani they want to do it from the front door, betting on the winning horse to move the party axis decisively to the left. On the other hand, it is known that D’Alema above all has always been rather skeptical about the merger with the Catholic component, more the result of a tactic of the time (the aversion to Berlusconiça va sans dire), than a long-term strategy.

Today the horizon to which the “grand old men” of progressivism look is the Five Stars movement and of the two favorites, the candidate best disposed towards the party of With you it is obviously Schlein. Even so it reads the approach of Zingarettiwho thinks exactly like his friend Bettini on the subject and who governed Lazio for a long time with the grillini, even though he was unable to leave the pact as a legacy to D’Amato. The weight of the “ex”, almost no longer such, can be relevant, as Bonaccini also understood very well. Hence the opening ai revenants but they look around, slyly, without precluding any possibility. After six years of self-exile, they want to prepare for a grand return.

PD primaries

