Margaret Thatcher’s shadow over the British Conservative Party has ended up being the essential wild card. The invocation of her serves to defend one thing or the opposite; her legacy is chopped up to appropriate the most convenient part, and the two candidates who will fight this August in the primary process to replace Boris Johnson compete to present themselves as the genuine continuation of the Iron Lady.

“I will be the heir to Margaret Thatcher. My principles are Thatcherite. I believe in hard work, family and personal integrity. I am a Thatcherite. I introduce myself [a las primarias] as a Thatcherite, and I will govern as a Thatcherite”, former Economy Minister Rishi Sunak has written in the pages of The Daily Telegraphthe newspaper most identified with the hard wing of the Tories.

Rishi Sunak, in an act in Grantham (United Kingdom), this Saturday. Danny Lawson (AP)

Paradoxically, her rival, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, is reluctant to be identified with Thatcher ―“I represent myself, and we have come from very different backgrounds,” she says―, but it is difficult not to draw that parallel because of her way of speaking, of posing, of challenging the established order and of proposing a radical change that turns the situation around. The photo of her on a military tank, in Estonia, brought to many the memory of Margaret Thatcher’s in 1986, when he visited the British troops stationed south of Hamburg. Her wardrobe choice in the first primary debate — a black jacket and white blouse with a large bow at the front — was an exact replica of Thatcher’s 1979 television campaign.

Sunak promises to lower taxes, but wants to wait at least a year, until he can ensure some control of galloping inflation ―9.4% in June―; and with a debt that already reaches 96% of GDP, he refuses to mortgage the State further with a hasty tax cut that could also contribute to aggravating the cost of living. Thatcher prioritized fiscal orthodoxy over anything else, defends the former minister.

Liz Truss (centre), with several supporters in Marden, this Saturday. HENRY NICHOLLS (REUTERS)

Truss shares with the historical leader of the party the discovery and embrace of political and economic conservatism through a personal journey of conquest, and not as a mere inheritance of a family tradition and environment. “I see myself as an insurgent, because I really want to change things,” she has said. The favorite candidate of the bases, according to the polls, promises from the first day a tax cut worth more than 35,000 million euros. Outside the 1.5% rise in social contributions that the Johnson Government approved to finance a battered public health system, and outside the increase planned for April, from 19% to 25%, in corporate tax. More deregulation and a change in the rules to tie short a Bank of England timid, since its independence, in curbing rampant inflation. “We have had very slow growth for two decades. And now we are facing a global economic shock, after the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. It is a crucial moment in our country. Do we continue doing things as before? Or do we do them in another way, with greater courage? ”, The candidate has asked herself in the days after the launch of her campaign.

The faith of the convert

Although Truss, unlike Sunak, campaigned in the 2016 referendum against leaving the EU, in recent years he has embraced the convert faith. His bill to unilaterally scrap the Northern Ireland Protocol, even at the risk of provoking a trade war with Brussels, has helped bolster his credentials.

“Boris Johnson, for all his strengths, never had a very clear economic philosophy. And the rest of the Government and the party were waiting for instructions, ”David Frost, former minister for Brexit, furious eurosceptic and the black beast of Brussels during the negotiations in recent months, tells EL PAÍS.

Brexit is no longer a goal among British Conservatives, but a perpetual state of mind. It is the idea that, only after that conquest, the United Kingdom can begin to act in a different way. That is why Truss, who has been involved in the last three governments Tories, As a minister or holding high positions, she represents a new impetus for the grassroots. And Sunak, a proponent of Brexit since its inception, is nonetheless, in the eyes of many, the modern, cosmopolitan financier who, as much as he tries to disguise it, has more in common with the technocrats of Brussels than with the affiliates of a county. Conservative southern English such as Surrey.

“It’s not so much a battle over Thatcherism per se as between two different aspects of his legacy. What is really worrying is that both candidates show a rigid and unique interpretation of what the economic doctrine of the Conservative Party should be, “wrote William Atkinson, deputy director of the website ConservativeHomethe essential forum to really know how humans breathe Tories.

Fearing a possible strike by the postal service – representatives of the Royal Mail have threatened collective action during the month of August – the party leadership has accelerated the process of receiving postal votes from members. In practice, this means that, even if the primaries are extended until September 5 (the date on which the new leader will be announced), the affiliates will decide in a matter of days who is more capable, Sunak or Truss, to weather the storm. economic. And to find out if the Iron Lady’s recipes from 40 years ago are still just as valid today.

